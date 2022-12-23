Our Daily Bread reminding residents they are here to help and that they will be holding a Christmas Eve meal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Our Daily Bread offered their location to those who want to stay warm.

The organization held their normal operation hours which many residents took advantage of in order to stay warm and get a hot meal. With the freezing temperatures, a flow of residents were able to stay inside the building while also connecting with one another. Our Daily Bread says that days like today are the reason that they are here to help people.

