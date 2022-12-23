Our Daily Bread reminding residents they are here to help and that they will be holding a Christmas Eve meal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Our Daily Bread offered their location to those who want to stay warm.
The organization held their normal operation hours which many residents took advantage of in order to stay warm and get a hot meal. With the freezing temperatures, a flow of residents were able to stay inside the building while also connecting with one another. Our Daily Bread says that days like today are the reason that they are here to help people.
"Nice hot soup today, normally we do not have soup but we went above and beyond to warm you up a nice hearty soup, sandwiches, salad, things like that today, but we will be open regular hours," said Randy Kimpel, Our Daily Bread Director. "It’s always a place where people know that they can come in here and warm up a little bit, we had just a few people come in and just get coffee and stick around for a little while, and then head back out. It's just... we got to be here."
Our Daily Bread will be hosting a Christmas Eve event for anyone who needs a meal.
"We do have a Christmas Eve meal. The Murphy family, they have been doing it for about… we kind of lost track, somewhere between 15 and 20 years," said Kimpel. "They bring the food and everything here. So we will be having that meal from 11 to 1 tomorrow."