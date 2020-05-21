Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools has announced this year’s “Outstanding 11” award winners.
One teacher from each school building receives the honor each year. They are nominated by their peers. The winners are typically recognized at a Lima School Board meeting, but we are unable to this year because of the pandemic.
The district began the awards in 2011 after a visit from nationally-known educator Ron Clark, author of “The Excellent 11.” The winners demonstrate Clark’s 11 qualities to motivate and educate children: enthusiasm, adventure, creativity, reflection, balance, compassion, confidence, humor, common sense, appreciation and resilience.
The following staff members are being recognized with the award:
Meredith Kjelland, Freedom Elementary School
Kayla Mull, Heritage Elementary School
Diana Schneider, Independence Elementary School
Laurie Eversole, Unity Elementary School
Stephanie Moran, Liberty Arts Magnet
Wendy Money, South Science and Technology Magnet
Kimberly Myers, North Middle School
Justin Gilmore, West Middle School
John Parent, Lima Senior High School