Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools has announced this year’s “Outstanding 11” award winners.

One teacher from each school building receives the honor each year. They are nominated by their peers. The winners are typically recognized at a Lima School Board meeting, but we are unable to this year because of the pandemic.

The district began the awards in 2011 after a visit from nationally-known educator Ron Clark, author of “The Excellent 11.” The winners demonstrate Clark’s 11 qualities to motivate and educate children: enthusiasm, adventure, creativity, reflection, balance, compassion, confidence, humor, common sense, appreciation and resilience.

The following staff members are being recognized with the award:

Meredith Kjelland, Freedom Elementary School

Kayla Mull, Heritage Elementary School

Diana Schneider, Independence Elementary School

Laurie Eversole, Unity Elementary School

Stephanie Moran, Liberty Arts Magnet

Wendy Money, South Science and Technology Magnet

Kimberly Myers, North Middle School

Justin Gilmore, West Middle School

John Parent, Lima Senior High School

 

