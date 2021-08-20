Pair of accidents close portions of Jameson Avenue Friday afternoon

Two accidents took place on Jameson Avenue on Friday.
The first took place at Jameson Avenue and Market Street. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, sending one person to the hospital with injuries.
The second accident occurred at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and Rice Avenue. A vehicle and a truck hauling a Detailed Lawn and Landscaping trailer collided with one another, causing both vehicles to block up the middle of the intersection.
One person was transported from the scene with injuries.
Traffic was blocked off at Jameson/Rice as crews worked on scene. Jameson Avenue at Market was closed off as well until vehicles were towed from the scene.