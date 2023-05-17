FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A truck driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over on I-75 Wednesday afternoon.
Around 11 a.m., 40-year-old Joshua Jordan of Toledo was traveling northbound on I-75 south of Findlay when he lost control of his Freightliner. He drove off the left side of the interstate, striking the median and rolling the vehicle over. Jordan was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The tanker trailer he was hauling contained hazardous materials and there was a leak, but the Hancock County EMA has cleaned the area. The accident is still under investigation.
Joshua D. Jordan, age 40, of Toledo, Ohio, was driving a 2019 Freightliner. The truck was pulling a tanker trailer hauling hazardous material. He was traveling northbound on IR 75 when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road. Once the vehicle left the roadway it struck the median and overturned. Mr. Jordan was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Northbound Interstate 75 was restricted to one lane of travel for three and half hours. The roadway has since been re-opened.
The Patrol was assisted on scene by Liberty Township Fire, Findlay Fire, Hanco EMS, Hancock County EMA, Flag City Towing and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
The crash remains under investigation.