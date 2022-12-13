Peace Light North American brings the important message of peace and friendship to Delphos

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - An extraordinary lantern is currently here in west central Ohio that has origins to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Peace Light North American brings the important message of peace and friendship to Delphos

Organizers in Delphos have worked with the Peace Light North America organization to bring the burning lantern to Ohio, and its journey to the Buckeye State is quite remarkable. Every year in late November, a young kid from Austria lights the lantern from the continuously burning flame of the Peace Light Candle inside the church of the Nativity in Bethlehem where Jesus was born. Once the flame has been transferred, the burning lantern travels from Tel Aviv in Israel to Vienna in Austria. Once in Austria, the Austrian Airlines transport the light to New York City where volunteers then meet, share, and give each other the lantern so it can travel across the continent to spread peace and harmony throughout the world.

Peace Light North American brings the important message of peace and friendship to Delphos

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.