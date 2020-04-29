People with dementia, caregivers affected by isolation

This time of isolation has been difficult for not only people with dementia, but their caregivers as well.
Those with the Alzheimer's Association say that one of the most common things they hear from caregivers is that people with dementia or living in a long care facility are feeling extra isolated with social distancing in place.
Because of COVID-19, these people aren't seeing family nearly as often, meaning that caregivers are their main support. The Alzheimer's Association says that a simple call to a caregiver can make a big difference right now.
"We can all take part in caring for our caregivers by reaching out to them, giving them a call, staying in touch, and being empathetic towards the challenges that they're facing," said Julia Pechlivanos, executive director for the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio chapter.
The Alzheimer's Association is also holding caregiver support groups over the phone.