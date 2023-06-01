June 1, 2023, Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: PIQUA – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on Monday, May 29th, at approximately 4:14 p.m., on Interstate 75 near mile post 77 in Concord Township, Miami County.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Explorer, operated by Brett J. King, 42, Kettering, and a 2012 Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom 103 motorcycle, operated by Donald Weddle, 48, Sanderson (Fla.), were traveling north on Interstate 75. The Harley Davidson was following the Ford in the left lane of travel. The Ford braked due to slowing traffic ahead. The Harley Davidson swerved to avoid the Ford, but struck it in the rear, and subsequently overturned in the roadway.
King and his two juvenile passengers were not injured as a result of the crash.
Weddle was transported by CareFlight Air and Mobile Services to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Weddle later succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Troy Fire Department & EMS, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services and Mantor Auto & Truck Repair.
The crash currently remains under investigation.