Portman sees USMCA as a good deal for Ohio

After a year of talks, the U.S. House passed the United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement, before the Christmas break, now it moves on to the Senate. The deal would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement between the three countries. Senator Rob Portman sees a lot of benefits for Ohio in the new deal, including more opportunities for farmers and new provisions involving online sales.
The agreement also could be big for the auto industry, as cars produced in the three countries will require a higher amount of parts made in North America.
“The Ford plant in Lima and other places, will now be able to compete on a more level playing field,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “Because countries now, if they want to sell parts into Mexico or Canada, in other words, you can’t have a bunch of parts coming in from China, making a car in Mexico and saying it’s a Mexican car, that takes advantage of this. It’s got to be now 70% in regards to steel, 75% in regards to other parts coming in, being North American made. So that is a good thing for our auto workers.”
Portman says the vote for the trade agreement will be on hold until after the impeachment trial. Mexico has already passed the trade agreement, Canada will be looking at it when they return to session this year.