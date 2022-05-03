Portman talks about southern border crisis, and proposal to lift Title 42

Estimates say there will be between one and a half to two million immigrants crossing the southern border into the United States this year, which is on top of the one million that came in 2021.
Senator Rob Portman says these are numbers we have never seen before. President Biden is looking at lifting the health order Title 42, which allows the United States to deny entry to immigrants during the COVID outbreak. Portman says around half of the unlawful immigrants were turned away because of Title 42. He wants the Biden administration to reconsider lifting the order and come up with a plan to deal with the illegal immigrants and drugs that cross the Southern border.
“I know that America is a land of immigrants, I believe in legal immigration. I think it is important for our country,” says Portman. “We actually could use some workers right now. Immigrants that have certain skills we should be encouraging them to come to this country to help. We can’t have this current situation with the illegal entries at record levels and with the drugs just flowing across the border.”
Portman says even though Ohio is not a border state, the drugs that are crossing into the United States are ending up here and causing the high number of overdose deaths in the state.
