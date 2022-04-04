Press Release from the Lima Exchange Club: The Lima Exchange Club held its annual “Youth of the Year” luncheon on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Eagles Lodge on Robb Avenue.
Lima Senior High School senior Dalton Hahn was selected from a group of 9 Allen County seniors as the club’s 2022 Youth of the Year. This year nominated students were asked to submit an essay on the topic “The COVID-19 Pandemic drastically changed every aspect of our lives, in every way imaginable. Reflecting on what you learned during this time about yourself, your community and the world, explain how your perspectives on success, empathy, prioritizing, social inequalities, and leadership have been reshaped.” Dalton’s essay was judged the best of those entered by an independent panel of judges.
Hahn received a $200.00 check for being the nominee from Lima Senior High School and an additional $500.00 check for being chosen the overall Youth of the Year. His essay will now be forwarded to the District level of Exchange where he will compete for an additional scholarship award of $1000.00.
Here is the complete list of students honored today with $200.00 scholarship checks.
Allen East High School – Ethan Kahle
Apollo Career Center – Aidrien Goble
Bath High School – Caiden Bush
Elida High School – Jacob Hadding
Lima Central Catholic High School – Carrie Heider
Lima Senior High School – Dalton Hahn
Lima Temple Christian High School – Maddy Anderson
