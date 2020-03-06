Principal at Allen East kisses a pig for the kids

You've heard of kissing a frog, but what about kissing a pig? That's how a local school motivated its kindergartners through 4th graders to read.
It's Right to Read Week, and Allen East Elementary School challenged their principal to kiss a pig if they reached their goal of reading 1,000 books. The kids not only met their goal but surpassed it, reading a total of over 4,000 books during the week. Leading up to the event, the school hosted several activities to get the kids engaged in their reading. They included "Family Fun Farm Night" and a visit from an Ohio author. Principal Heather Patterson says she was nervous to kiss the pig, but she couldn't let the kids down.
“The most important part is getting the kids excited about reading. It’s a life skill. That's what we want to instill in them, is loving reading and when you can get the community involved and have them come out for a really fun night, and get them really excited reading, even if I have to kiss a pig," says Principal Heather Patterson.
Prizes were also awarded to the kids that had the highest number of books read.