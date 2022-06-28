Protest in town square brings pro-choice supporters out

Some stressful moments in Lima’s Townsquare this afternoon when Pro-Choice Protest converged on a worship service.
Those supporting pro-choice and protesting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe versus Wade were on the northwest quadrant of the square. The weekly Remnant Worship was in the northeast quadrant of the square. The pro-choice supporters crossed the street and converged on the worship service. All had their reasons for participating.
Dylan Gross, Pro-Choice Protester said, “I’m out here today because overturning Roe vs. Wade, it has an implication on millions and millions of women. And the ruling goes much deeper, it’s about privacy.”
Grace Walls, Pro-Choice Protester commented, “I had my son while I was on birth control. I didn’t want to abort but I had the choice. Now people that are having that situation don’t have that choice. You’re going to have a lot of mistreated and not cared for children because of it.”
Courtney Moore, Pro-Choice Protester said, “I’m of childbearing age and I just don’t want somebody to tell me whether or not I should have an abortion with my body.”
Organizers from Remnant Worship say they are in the square every week, and this was not a pro-life rally. It is a ministry that they do for people in the area.
Dale Ann Ross, Remnant Worship said, “Just blessing the people, the homeless around here. Feeding, clothing, doing all kinds of stuff, being the hands and feet of Jesus. And then this protest came. That they’re supporting women’s rights all these things, obviously very upset of the overturning of Roe vs Wade. But we are here to worship Jesus and we’re here to love people. That is just simply what our mission is and we will continue to love them.”
Tammy Smith, Worshipping in the Square added, “They have a right to say what they want; we also have a right to worship Jesus out here in the open in the public. It’s um, so far, it’s peaceful somewhat. But we just want to love on them and pray with them, and just be Jesus.”
The activity in the square also drew local law enforcement to make sure that things did not get out of hand.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.