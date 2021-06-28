Public hearing held for CDBG and HOME funds

The Economic and Community Development Committee held their first public meeting Monday evening to discuss plans for the CDBG and HOME funding.
Susan Crotty presented the proposed 2021-22 CDBG and HOME funding allocations. The city has been allocated just over $1.4 million. The public hearing allowed for residents as well as councilors to ask questions about proposed programs and to discuss the impact new programs from this year had on the community. Funds go towards low to moderate-income programs such as WOCAP, the Bradfield Center, as well as programs to help the youth in Lima. Public hearings like the one hosted Monday evening are very important in deciding where funding is allocated.
Susan Crotty, the Community Development Director for the City of Lima said, “Well we do need to hear comments from the public on how they want to see CDBG and HOME dollars spent, and of course we are limited to funding applications as presented. We did have an application period earlier this year so we are planning to move forward, but we do want to hear comments from people on what their thoughts are about the plan.”
The next public hearing will be on July 12th at 7 p.m. You can find the full plan on the city website, https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/739/2021-2022-Annual-Action-Plan.