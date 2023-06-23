June 23, 2023 Press Release from Mark A. Badertscher, Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – For the period of May 1-May 31, Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 2.47 inches of rain in Hardin County. Last year, the average rainfall for the same time was 5.41 inches. Rainfall for May was 1.62 inches less than the ten-year average rainfall for the month.
Dudley Township received 3.30 inches of rain for May, the highest amount of the township sites. Blanchard Township had the lowest rainfall amount for the month of May with 1.85 inches, with Washington Township not far behind at 1.87 inches. The average precipitation for the growing season since April 15 in the townships was 4.19 inches compared to 6.33 inches in 2022. Dale Rapp reported a total of 5.36 inches in Dudley Township, while Randy Preston reported a total of 3.18 inches in Washington Township for this growing season.
The month of May initially brought rain and cool temperatures for farmers in Hardin County. This weather kept the soil wet and slowed down field activity that started in mid-April. Corn and soybeans that were planted earlier had ponding and emergence issues in some fields, causing the need for replanting in areas. Other fields needed to be planted for the first time that were too wet for planting until later in May or in early June. Fertilizer and herbicide applications, as well as planting activity eventually resumed as soil became fit.
Planting spring forages was also difficult or delayed due to the wet soils. The first cutting of forages yielded good tonnage and quality with the frequent rains in early May. Corn and soybeans currently need more rain and are growing slowly due to abnormally dry conditions in the county. Nitrogen is being applied to corn and post-emergence application of herbicides is taking place in fields throughout the county. Wheat is currently in the soft dough stage and shows no evidence of disease.