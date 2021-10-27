A group of west central Ohio realtors held a fundraiser on Wednesday in order to help habitat for humanity.
The West Central Association of Realtors held the event at Westgate Entertainment Center. Groups of four competed against each other in bowling, with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.
All realtors were dressed in costumes, matching a theme of "at the movies".
Members of the association stated that they wanted to help habitat for humanity in order to promote home ownership in the area.