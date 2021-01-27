Reminder to dog owners: time to renew dog tags

The Allen County dog warden reminds residents to get their dog tags renewed for this year.
It is the state's law to have dogs three months and older registered with the county auditor every year, whether it's a new tag or renewing one.
Tags are also the quickest and easiest way for lost pets to be returned home.
"If the tag is on there, anybody can read the number, go on the Allen county Ohio auditors website, and be able to find the owner and get the dog returned - without that on there, we have no idea," said Julie Shellhammer, Allen County dog warden.
You can buy or renew the dog tags at the dog warden's office at 1165 Seriff in Lima, or online at the Allen County auditor's website. Checks and forms can also be mailed in to the dog warden.