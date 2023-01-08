Residents enjoy mild winter weather for start of Cabin Fever Hike Series

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The mild winter weather made it a perfect day for people around Auglaize County to get out and take a hike. The Heritage Trail Park District kicked off their Cabin Fever Hike Series at the Lockkeeper's House in New Bremen. This series has been going on for around 10 years now and is a very popular event for residents around the county. All four hikes in the series take place at different starting points along the Miami Erie Canal Trial. Participants could take advantage of a trail mix bar before they hit the canal trail. Plus, some people are taking advantage of the hiking series to get closer to some fitness goals.
“We are part of the Grand Lake Health System’s Road to Fitness. We started that back up again that the hospital in St. Marys has,” says David Stilwell, President of the Heritage Trail Park District Board. “It is a great thing, there are many event for them. You can sign up online at the hospital’s website. You can sign up at any of the hikes. Again it is all about wellness and getting some exercise and getting out of the house.”
The next stop on the Cabin Fever Hike Series is February 12th at the St. Marys Utilities Building from 1 to 3 p.m.
