Residents experience what life in Lima was like back in the 19th century at Allen County Museum

Residents were taken back to 1875 - 1900 in order to experience what life was like in Lima back then. A variety of items were on display -- showcasing a vintage look, that immersed them as if they were actually there.
Different booths were set up replicating a general store as well as a school. Another room showed a recreation of Lima's railway system back during that time period, complete with model trains and more.
A concert was also held by the Lima Area Concert Band in order to showcase the style of music on display during the 19th century.
Organizers for the museum say that they really want residents to enjoy the presentations as well as learn new facts about the local area.
"Get to see what food you have back then... some great foods like good n' plenty and stuff that came out during that time period," said Sarah Rish, Curator of Education at the Allen County Museum. "You'll hear lots of music, the Lima Area Concert Band will be performing Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery will be here... we have art on display from the time period."
If you missed the exhibit Friday, you can still attend Saturday, July 16th from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Allen County Museum.
