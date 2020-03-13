Like so many, Allen County Museum has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. In light of the quickly evolving news regarding the virus, the museum has taken steps concerning the safety and health of our members, visitors, and staff. After careful consideration of the welfare of our constituents, the Allen County Museum and Historical Society has decided to close from Monday, March 16 -Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Based on recent evidence, early social distancing can help stop the spread of the virus. With this in mind, the museum is compelled to support such efforts by taking precautionary steps on behalf of our community. The Museum staff will report to work, but scheduled meetings will be limited to conference calls only. Outreach, tours, and events are suspended until further notice.
The museum will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of local, state and national organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to monitor the COVID-19 situation and reassess activity for the month of April.
We thank you for your understanding, patience, and flexibility as thoughtful decisions are made throughout this most uncertain time. We encourage you to stay connected to the Museum on social media, as we will be sharing updates regularly.
For more information, please contact Amy Craft at 419-222-9426 or via email at acraft@allencountymuseum.org.