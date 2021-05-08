Rhodes State College holds virtual commencement for Class of 2021

Rhodes State College held a commencement ceremony for the class of 2021.
The ceremony was held virtually over Zoom, with students being able to hear their names called while sitting with their families.
A total of 350 students heard their named called during the ceremony.
Matt Huffman, the Ohio Senate President, was the commencement speaker for the event. Huffman delivered a message of support as the graduates start the next chapter in their life.
"Today is really about graduates and their families," said Huffman. "Without a doubt, those folks have made sacrifices to get you where you are today. You should consider this to be a new and promising phase in your life. Lima is my home and Ohio is my home. My colleagues and I in the Ohio senate, and the Ohio General Assembly, hope that you will make Ohio the home for your career and for your family."