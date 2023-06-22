Rollover accident on I-75 sends seven people to the hospital

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An early morning accident on northbound I-75 near mile marker 139 sent seven people to Lima Memorial Hospital.
According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Renice Joseph of Lima lost control of his vehicle and struck the ditch, rolling over onto its left side. Six passengers as well as the driver were all transported to Lima Memorial Hospital as emergency units from Beaverdam, Bluffton, and Bath Township all responded to the crash. Five of the seven injured had just minor injuries while two were admitted into the hospital and were in stable condition.