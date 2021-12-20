Semi crash in Van Wert County closes U.S. 30 down for 8 hours

U.S. 30 was closed for 8 hours overnight, because of a semi accident. According to troopers with Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
75-year-old Jay Notz of Wisconsin was heading east when his semi went off the left side of the road and drove into the median. The semi struck a guardrail, a concrete culvert, and a bridge pillar for the Lincoln Highway overpass. Notz was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for crash clean-up and to inspect the bridge for any damage. 30 was reopened early Monday morning.
Media release from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Tully Township –On December 19, 2021, at approximately 8:40 P.M., troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle injury crash on U.S. 30 near milepost 6 in Van Wert County.
A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, operated by Jay Notz, age 75, of Amberg, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30. Mr. Notz drifted off of the left side of the roadway, and drove into the median. Mr. Notz attempted to re-enter U.S. 30, and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued eastbound in the median where it struck a concrete culvert, and came to final rest after striking the bridge pillar at the Lincoln Highway overpass.
Convoy Fire and EMS transported Mr. Notz to Van Wert Health where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. U.S. 30 was shut down for approximately eight hours for recovery, bridge inspection, and the crash investigation. The roadway has since been re-opened.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Ohio Department of Transportation – Van Wert facility, Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert County C.E.R.T., and Hague Towing and Recovery.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, and never drive distracted or impaired.
