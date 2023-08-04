Senator Matt Huffman speaks on State Issue 1 at Allen County Republican Luncheon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Republicans are also getting their message out when it comes to State Issue 1 as we inch closer to election day.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman was the guest speaker at the Allen County Republican Luncheon, where he spoke on Issue 1, and how it would give Ohioans the power to decide major issues and follow what other states and Congress already implements. Huffman says that while Democrats have been vocal on their opposition for it, it remains clear that this would put power into Ohioans' hands.
"This is an opportunity for the public to have input on a significant constitutional issue. And you know, it is very very difficult to change the United States Constitution, I would probably say too difficult, frankly, but in this particular case, Ohioans need to decide this. I understand there is a lot of people spending money from out of state on this, but Ohioans should decide for themselves, what should our constitution look like," stated Matt Huffman (R-OH), Ohio Senate President.
The election will take place this Tuesday, August 8th.