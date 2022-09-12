September is National Preparedness Month and do you have a plan when disaster strikes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Disasters of all kinds can strike anytime, and September has been designated as a month to raise awareness.

Let's face it, when it comes to disasters, we always think it will never happen to us until it does and National Preparedness Month is a time to acknowledge the importance of preparing for emergencies in homes, businesses, schools, and even on the road.

