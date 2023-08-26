Sista 2 Sister celebrates cancer survivors over food, fellowship, and performing arts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local church hosted a luncheon to celebrate cancer survivors and use real-life stories to educate others.
The 9th annual Sista 2 Sister meal saw clergy, dancers, and other performing artists take the stage to tackle the topic of cancer. Many presenters and attendees had lost someone close to them to the disease. The guest speaker, Lima native and 12-year breast cancer survivor Ramona Hucks, shared her personal experiences at the lunch. While it's important to help people understand the challenges of treatment and recovery, for her, the most important message is "Get Screened".
"Early detection. Just that early detection, getting those exams. Because I went from one year to nothing to the next year to having a lump. It's best for you to make sure, make sure you get those exams," she said.
Hucks emphasized that you should get screened regardless of your risk factors or lack of risk factors. She herself had no family history of cancer, but it's a disease that does not discriminate.