Six months of COVID-19

Since March, we've all had to find a way to keep our daily activities going, all while handling a global pandemic.
Things have changed greatly since then, and locally Allen County Public Health says that people have been mostly taking part in measures put in place by the Ohio Department of Health. That's doubly true for schools that are now entering just over a month since opening.
"Schools have done an excellent job of finding out what they need to do from both the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education, and then taking those guidelines and putting those measures in place," said Tami Gough with ACPH. "Those are keeping the kids safe, keeping the kids engaged, and keeping everyone present, so the best environment can be had by all."
The holiday season is just around the corner, and everything that comes with it. Adding COVID-19 on top of that may make things stressful.
"If you’re going to do things, follow the appropriate guidelines that match your sector," Gough said. "If you’re doing things that are things like parties or recreation, just keep in mind the distancing and masking, and keep doing the same things we’ve been doing."
Prevention Awareness and Support Services or PASS has been hard at work throughout the last six months, finding ways to hold their services safely. They say that the interest in their programs have increased since the spring, and have worked to bring much of what they do to the virtual side of things.
"It’s much different when you’re teaching to a screen and a camera than it is when you’re teaching to a classroom of engaged students and engaged participants," said Rick Skilliter, executive director of PASS. "Getting them to react back and stay engaged takes an act, so we spent a lot of the summer getting tuned up for that. Now that we’re here, we believe are very well situated to be able to continue to deliver our programs."