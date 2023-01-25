Snow plows to be on roadways for the duration of first 2023 snowstorm

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first major snowfall of 2023 is officially here, and snow plows from around the county, city, and contractors will be on roadways ensuring safe driving conditions.
This snowstorm is not as bad as the one we saw at the end of 2022.
"The plow blades are pretty much taking care of this right now," said Daren Leis, Roads superintendent for the Allen County Engineers office. "We’re expecting a little wind later, which with this heavy snow it shouldn’t blow around quite as bad either."
But the pattern of the storm has not been consistent, sometimes we will get a stretch of flurries, other times, periods of calm. But the weather can change at just a minute's notice.
"Right now we are kind of chasing our tails, it started at 3:45 AM," said Warren Roach, Deputy Public Works Director for the City of Lima. "Well today we have 10 trucks out, for second shift, we will have six trucks on second shift and six trucks on third shift."
There is plenty of snow to plow at restaurant parking lots, sidewalks, and more. Contractors have been busy helping clear out areas that the city and county cannot get to.
"But I know some of my other buddies have been praying for this," said Timothy Nickes, owner of Tim's Landscaping. "They got a lot of equipment… they need this… I know it hurts the restaurants with the money, but there are other guys out there. It’s a domino effect with the money. Material places they sell the parts, and this is nice for everybody to make a few dollars."
The storm is expected to stay in our area for the next few days.
