Soldiers of Honor promoting smart choices for kids with Safe Summer Kickoff Block Party

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local boxing center threw a block party to help kids access community resources for the summer.
For their third year, Soldiers of Honor held their Safe Summer Block Party. Kids practiced their boxing skills, played games, and got free food. The event aims to reach out to kids and make sure they're making safe, healthy choices as they head into the summer season.
Multiple agencies set up booths to educate families at the event. Getting several resources together in one place makes it easier for those who need their services to learn how to get help.
"A lot of community youth, some of the ones that we serve, they don't have access to get to these places, nor do they even know how to contact. A lot of times we even hear 'I didn't even know you existed, I didn't know you were doing that,' so this is a great place to bring everybody, a one-stop shop, the youth can kind of just meander around, and get the resources to have a safe summer," said Veronica McLaurine, the administrator of Soldiers of Honor.
Registration is also open for the Soldiers of Honor Summer Boot Camp, which starts on June 13th. You can register for that camp over the phone.