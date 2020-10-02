St. Anthony's staff get a pie in the face thanks to the hard work of their students

Things got a little messy Friday afternoon at St. Anthony of Padua School in Columbus Grove after some of their staff members were pied in the face.
A recent fundraiser at the school had kids competing for a top prize, a pie in the face to their choice of staff member. They recently held a mum sale to raise money for the school and the top four sellers got their reward.
We asked one top-selling student, Joe Morman, if it was worth the hard work to be able to pie a staff member in the face. "I sold 27 and yeah, definitely."
"They were really cute mums that were in pumpkin baskets and different little Halloween characters, and the kids did a great job selling so we wanted to give them some fun things to do as a reward for their good job selling,” says Principal Nancy Dukes.
There were other rewards for students who sold over a certain number of items such as a movie day with the principal, raffle tickets, and ice cream.