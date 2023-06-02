St. Gerard Festival opens for the weekend

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friday night marked the first day of the St. Gerard Festival this weekend.
As soon as the festival began, people were already packing in to get their tickets, fair food, and seats for live music performances. Planning for the event started all the way back in February, and there are countless volunteers dedicating their time to help out with things like food and hosting games of chance.
One part of the festival that everyone looks forward to is their famous chicken wings. For many people, the wing tent was the first stop they made when they arrived.
"They've been out here since about 6:30 this morning preparing them and we had people already come through probably about 3 o'clock today lining up to get our wings. They are really, really good, and we upped our numbers. We normally run out, but we're hoping that upping the numbers a little bit will help us be able to sell them a little longer this weekend," said Kelly Stolly, co-chairperson of the St. Gerard Festival.
The festival continues through the whole weekend, with Saturday featuring a cornhole tournament, and the $10,000 raffle drawing on Sunday evening.