St. Henry man arrested for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

PRESS RELEASE from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey today announced the arrest of 60 year old Kevin Joseph Fullenkamp of 2240 Burkettsville – St. Henry Road, St. Henry, Ohio. Grey advised that his office was contacted on February 16th, 2021 by a detective from the Newbury Police Department in Newbury, Massachusetts. The detective stated that he was a member of the ICAC team (Internet Crimes Against Children).
The ICAC Team had be receiving communications from Fullenkamp since November. Fullenkamp believed that he was communicating with a 13 year old girl including sending sexually explicit photos. Fullenkamp engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the ICAC Detective whom Fullenkamp believed to be the 13 year old girl. Fullenkamp indicated that he wished to meet her in person.
Mercer County Sheriff Detectives then opened an investigation and information was shared between the ICAC detective and Mercer County. After gathering the information Mercer County detectives consulted with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. After review, the Prosecutor’s Office prepared charges.
Fullenkamp was arrested this morning and booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Importuning a Felony of the fifth degree and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles also a Felony of the fifth degree. Bond has been set at $50,000.00 subject to 10% by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman.
The detectives also applied for and received a search warrant for Fullenkamp’s residence. The search warrant was executed after the arrest this morning and several items of evidence were recovered.
At this time this case remains under investigation.
Jeff Grey
Mercer County Sheriff's Office