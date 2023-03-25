St. Marys Fish Hatchery holds open house for people to check out their operations

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds came out to see St. Marys Fish Hatchery operation in person Saturday, thanks to an open house put on by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The hatchery raises six different kinds of sport fish to stock public waters around Ohio for fishermen to catch when they get big enough. St. Marys is one of five state-run hatcheries and the only one to raise Yellow Perch. 14 days after they hatch, the fish will be taken to lakes and reservoirs throughout Ohio or placed in their ponds to mature. But what surprised most people is the volume of fish they are raising at St Marys.
“In the hatchery field, we talk in millions, which is pretty mind-blowing to most people," says Jay Williams, Manager of St. Marys State Fish Hatchery. "Because most people if you even grow up fishing or an outdoors kind of person, your mind is thinking in the single fish digits. So, when you start talking millions, it is just overwhelming."
Williams says they have 13 million each Perch and Sawguy eggs incubating right now, and around 8 million Walleye.