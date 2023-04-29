St. Paul United Church of Christ contributes to disaster relief preparations

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A local church is doing its part in a movement to better support victims of natural disasters.
The Northwest Ohio Association United Church of Christ held its annual meeting Saturday morning at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta. At the meeting, members from the region brought over 100 5-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies to distribute to future disaster victims.
The buckets will later be taken to the Church World Service Headquarters, where they are ready to be distributed as quickly as possible when the next disaster strikes. The items included, like towels and trash bags, are things that we often take for granted until the worst happens.
"It's a place to start. When they're standing there having lost everything, but even more so, it's an outreach for them to understand that there are people that care, that want to help, and want to reach out, and want to be a part of helping them turn their life back around in a positive way," says Kevin Gehres, the disaster response network coordinator for the Heartland Conference United Church of Christ.
The interim senior pastor of St. Paul, Mark Bishop, says that they were able to collect so much because the people of Wapakoneta are the type to step up and help others whenever they can.
"I've only been here eight months, but this church has a long tradition of generosity and compassion and I'm just kind of getting to take it in and be their cheerleader," he explains.
Members of St. Paul contribute to this drive and many other good causes every year.