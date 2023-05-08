Press Release from The Ohio Academy of Science: Dublin, Ohio – Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, Believe in Ohio is a student-focused STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program that prepares Ohio’s future workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market and the innovation economy. The program emphasizes the importance of applying STEM and innovation to solve problems and how to create economic value through research and technological design.
On Saturday, April 29th, more than 120 high school students from across the state, were recognized for their ability to apply STEM and demonstrate commercial feasibility for new products, services, and problem-based solutions. The Believe in Ohio – State Competition and Celebration was hosted by the Kent State University Design & Innovation Hub. Seventy-three (73) students were awarded a total of $315,000 in scholarship awards to continue their post-secondary educations at any Ohio college, university, or technical center.
The opening remarks and welcoming were provided by J.R. Campbell, Executive Director, Kent State DI Hub. A keynote address was given by Garrett Hartley, Kent State Design & Innovation Fellow, and the CEO of Polyvolt Technologies. The event also included a live pitch competition and tours of the Kent State campus.
“This was such a great opportunity for the students to grow as innovators and the scholarships provide the pathways to Ohio’s colleges, universities, and technical centers” said Michael Woytek, Executive Director for The Ohio Academy of Science. Woytek went on to add, “this experiential process provides students with a better understanding of the entrepreneurial mind-set, and it allows them to purse post-secondary education and career development with a greater sense of purpose.”
Believe in Ohio is a free, comprehensive, curriculum-based, STEM and Entrepreneurship program that supports both high school and middle school students.
For more information: https://www.ohiosci.org/.
LIST OF BELIEVE IN OHIO SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
$5,000 Pitch Scholarship Awardees
Jeff Li, 12th grade and Abbie Mengerink, 12th grade, from Van Wert High School in Van Wert County for plan The Crutch Dilemma
$2,500 Pitch Scholarship Awardees
Gracie Roy, 11th grade, from Blanchester High School in Clinton County, for plan The Hypoglycemia Steering Wheel Cover
Sarah Bungard, 12th grade, from Bio-Med Science STEM Academy in Portage County, for plan Magnetic Clamp for Stormwater Inlet Filters
$10,000 Scholarship Awardees
Grace Braun, 12th grade from Carroll High School in Montgomery County for plan Acoustic Beamforming for Passive Source Localization using UMA-16 Microphone
Sydney Friedt, 12th grade from Wadsworth High School in Medina County for plan Automated Water Planter
Lara Vatandoust, 11th grade and Jill Fedor, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan Bam-Biz Liners: Bamboo Fabric Prosthetic Liners
Jessica Mekhel, 11th grade, Hannah Tuttin, 11th grade and Kate Williams, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan Biodegradable Commercial Fishing Net
Brett Jankowski, 9th grade from Hoover High School in Stark County for plan Cuddle Companions
Crescenzo Scheetz, 12th grade from Canfield High School in Mahoning County for plan Title: Effect of Probiotic Application Post-Surgical Scrubbing
Connor Burdette, 12th grade, Hannah Rossini, 12th grade and Benjamin Scheeff, 12th grade from Olmsted Falls High School in Cuyahoga County for plan FlightTrax
Colin Faith, 12th grade, David Knarr, 12th grade and Bryan Mekker, 12th grade from Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School in Portage County for plan Gravity Battery
Taylor Baker, 11th grade from Blanchester High School in Clinton County for plan Light-Corrective Film
Ayman Dayoub, 12th grade, from Normandy High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Marine Finder
Nick Walsh, 11th grade, Logan Fennell, 12th grade and Carmine Boscarello, 11th grade from Olmsted Falls High School in Cuyahoga County plan Matrix Monitoring
Noah Allen, 12th grade, Sam Honkomp, 10th grade and Zoe Nechvatal, 10th grade from Olmsted Falls High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Mendz- Anti-Itch Orthopedic Cast
Benjamin Mead, 10th grade from Hoover High School in Stark County for plan Neat Cleat
William Asplin, 10th grade and Oscar DiFranco, 10th grade from Chagrin Falls High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Omni-Pad
Kayla Schermer, 12th grade and Caroline Stepnowski, 12th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan RapidDry Cooling Cover
Zechariah Armstrong, 12th grade from Chagrin Falls High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Road Salt Guard
Mark Barnosky, 12th grade and Jack Tappe, 12th grade from Valley Forge High School in Cuyahoga County for plan SAFEYE
Giuliana DiGIannantonio, 11th grade and Hailey Karban, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan Shin Compression and Icing Sleeve: ComprICE
Jared Mottice, 12th grade and James Lehrer, 12th grade from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Portage County plan Shot Buddy
$5,000 Scholarship Awardees
Shasha Jafri, 12th grade and Dylan Wise, 12th grade from Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School in Portage County for plan Adjustable Medicine Ball
Elisabeth Facemyer, 12th grade, Alexa Schmidt, 12th grade and Megan Stitt, 12th grade from Canfield High School, in Mahoning County for plan Biodegradable Heat Sink Phone Case
Gracie Kaehler, 11th grade from Blanchester High School in Clinton County for plan Brain Aneuyrsm Alert
Mariah Torres, 12th grade from Valley Forge High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Condiment Cannon
Lena Frate, 12th grade from Valley Forge High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Crabby Cleaner
Madelyn VanDamme, 11th grade from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Portage County for plan Eco Print
Sarah Bungard, 12th grade from Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School in Portage County for plan Magnetic Clamp For Stormwater Inlet Filters
Parker Balan, 12th grade from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Portage County for plan Optic
Caden Basile, 11th grade and Audrey Brlecic, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan PackRack
Zac Braucher, 10th grade from Hoover High School in Stark County for plan Pro Sport Visors
Julia Vallee, 12th grade from Valley Forge High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Rise and Shine Sleep Mask
Brandon Smul, 12th grade, Jackson O’Neill, 11th grade, and Sophia Carroscia, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan Rojo Luminosity
Zach Kassouf, 12th grade, Carter Hopson, 10th grade and Claire Schultz, 12th grade from Olmsted Falls High School in Cuyahoga County for plan SafeEatz
Anthony Roach, 11th grade and Dylan White, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan Servo the Restaurant Robot
Keidy Jarquin, 12th grade and Madison Schlegel, 12th grade from Valley Forge High School in Cuyahoga County for plan Snuggle Pod
Lucas Fuciu, 9th grade from Hoover High School in Stark County for plan SoleTrack
Ria Mahapatra, 9th grade and Jessica Yi, 10th grade for Revere High School in Summit County for plan SpikeGuard
Joshua Lampa, 12th grade from Normandy High School in Cuyahoga County for plan The Drying Washer
Gracie Roy, 11th grade from Blanchester High School in Clinton County for plan The Hypoglycemia Steering Wheel Cover
Olivia Morris, 11th grade, Elizabeth Tabernik, 11th grade and Sofie Wurm, 11th grade from Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin School in Geauga County for plan The Sweansor
AJ Pestello, 12th grade from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Portage County for plan Translatear