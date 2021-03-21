Stocking mass vaccination sites with Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Mass vaccination sites in Ohio are expected to open up soon, and Governor Mike DeWine says they have a plan to stock them. Currently, there are over 1300 locations statewide that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. DeWine says he wanted to start the distribution by making sure that all 88 counties had access to the vaccine, before opening all of the 15 mass vaccination sites. But with the promise from the White House that Ohio will receive more doses at the end of the month, the mass vaccination sites can open then.
“What we hope if the vaccine comes in like we think it will on the week of the 29th, it will be at least another 100,000 doses higher than what we have been,” says DeWine. “So, with those doses particularly we are looking forward to, at least the plan is now we are still trying to figure these things out totally, but the plan is now to take the Johnson and Johnson and put them into our mass vaccination sites.”
Allen County Public Health says the Lima mass vaccination site at the former Knights of Columbus Hall could be open at the end of March or the first part of April. No appointments are being taken just yet and they will release that information when they get more details on when they will get their allotment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.