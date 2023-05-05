Students at Bath use water balloons to raise money for fellow student injured in an accident

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Bath Middle School students had a chance to let off some steam at the heads of their building and help a fellow student at the same time.
Bath Middle School held a water balloon event where students could pay one dollar for a water balloon that they could throw at their principals. Some students went beyond that dollar minimum and spent as close to twenty dollars for the event. All proceeds will go towards helping fellow student Zack Carlson, who is currently recovering from an accident.
"Zack had a very serious injury from a dirt bike accident here in the middle of April. He needs a lot of extra care and medical treatment right now, he is down in Columbus getting that at a special hospital. All proceeds from today from everything we do as a district are going to go to the Carlson family for their medical and travel expenses," explained Cam Staley, Bath Middle School principal.
The district held a variety of other events to raise money for the Carlson family, such as students paying to wear their favorite hat to school.