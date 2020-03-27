Take time to fill out Census while at home

Lima Mayor David Berger is encouraging residents to take the time to complete the 2020 US Census.
Multiple mailings have gone out to residents with instructions on how to fill it out. This is the first year you can complete it online, by phone and the traditional form and mail it in. The important thing is that you fill it out.
David Berger, Lima Mayor says, “We want to encourage people to find that notice. There’s a specific unique number for your household, please use that number. Call the Census Bureau, go online, or use the paper form. Our household got the paper form and filled it out and mailed it. It’s only about a 5 to 7 minute task.”
Berger says responses so far are about 24% in the county and 23% in the city. They are hoping that more will respond as many things depend on the count for our community.