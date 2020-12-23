A teen is being transferred over to Allen County Common Pleas Court to face felony charges.
Jeremiah Alexander has pleaded not guilty to charges in two cases. In one case, Alexander is charged with felonious assault with a three year firearm specification. In the other case he faces having weapons under disability.
The prosecutor says the alleged victim was brought to a house to speak to Alexander. That person was then attacked by a group of people and pistol whipped by Alexander. The alleged victim required staples in their head. The state also says while Alexander was supposed to be on house arrest he escaped to Florida instead. His bond is set at $100,000 for case one and $25,000 for case two.