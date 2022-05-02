The Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education making a stop in Allen County to tour Apollo Career Center

It’s one of the most dynamic technical career centers in the state of Ohio providing more diversity of opportunities to its students.
That from the Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner during his tour of the Apollo Career Center. He was in town kicking off “In Demand Jobs Week” which is designed to promote and advocate technical career centers. He had the chance to talk with administrators, students, and employers who have benefited from Apollo graduates.
Chancellor Randy Gardner explains, “We talked about nursing today we talked about manufacturing we talked about all kinds of health care. Value-added programs that are really helping the front lines to deliver health care and patient care in West Central Ohio. So many things going on at Apollo Career Center that really makes me even more confident in Ohio’s future.”
Apollo Career Center currently has approximately 800 students in the high school program and 323 full-time students in the adult education program. The administration says they have waiting lists for many of their programs and were happy to showcase that to the chancellor.
Apollo Superintendent Keith Horner says, “We want to make sure he recognizes one, that we serve our community and students very, very well. That’s really our two main goals in both our high school and sault side. I think we were able to demonstrate that very effectively and we’re happy he was here.”
Gardner says there are some programs they are already involved in and will look at finding ways to help expand to provide additional support to best serve the needs of students. He also encourages the participation of regional entities working with Apollo to increase opportunities for students. Speaker of the House Bob Cupp joined Chancellor Gardener on the tour.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.