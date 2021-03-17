The City of Lima receives Certificate of Excellence thanks to the auditor's office

It’s a job. When you’re doing it right you don’t hear anything about it but when you do it really good you hear about it.
The City of Lima has once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The city’s auditor’s office submits the comprehensive annual report to be judged by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada which helps with the city’s bond rating.
Lima City Auditor Randy Bartels explains, “This comprehensive financial report helps us tell that story and also shows those agencies that we’re serious about managing the public’s money.”
This is the 5th year the City of Lima has received the highest recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.