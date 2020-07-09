The Greater Lima Region supporting entrepreneurs in Lima's Pitchfest

There is $10,000 worth of grant money up for grabs at this year’s Lima’s “Pitchfest”.
The competition Is sponsored by the Greater Lima Region as a chance for start-up and emerging businesses to get grant money that could get them over the “hump” that may be holding them back. The Lima Allen County Chamber Foundation, the Walter C. Potts Center and Rhodes State Small Business Development Center are all on board to help springboard local entrepreneurs into success.
Chamber President Jed Metzger explains,” Of course they have to submit a business plan to even participate in the competition. The judges will review that probably ahead of time and then ask some questions when they do their “pitch” on their business.”
Submissions will be taken during the month of August with the “pitch” happening on September 22nd. Send your business plan and a summary of why you want to enter to picthfest@limachamber.com.