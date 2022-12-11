The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical

Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.
“We want people to think of us as a community partner,” says Elizabeth Brown-Eills, Ex. Dir. Lima Symphony Orchestra. “We want people to think of us, not just on stage, but out and involved in the community. Being able to have them here in a really relaxed setting, having Santa, having the reindeer, it’s magical and it’s exactly what we want.”
And we asked the kids want they wanted from Santa Clause which ranged from an Elisa Blanket to Harry Potter Books, and even Red Rider BB Gun.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their final performance of 2022. They will be joined by Jeans n’ Classics for their New Year's Eve concert featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac. For more information about how to get tickets log on to www.limasymphony.com.
