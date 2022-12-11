The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical

Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.

The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical

“We want people to think of us as a community partner,” says Elizabeth Brown-Eills, Ex. Dir. Lima Symphony Orchestra. “We want people to think of us, not just on stage, but out and involved in the community. Being able to have them here in a really relaxed setting, having Santa, having the reindeer, it’s magical and it’s exactly what we want.”

The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.