Press Release from the Marsh Foundation:Van Wert, OH - The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way. To honor all those individuals we have been blessed to serve and the community which has supported our mission for the past 100 years, we will be hosting an Anniversary Celebration Weekend, on September 16 and 17, 2022.
We will be welcoming our Marsh Foundation Alumni and their guests for an alumni-only evening on Friday, September 16. Saturday, September 17’s activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and are open to the community. The Marsh campus and buildings will be open for tours, we will have food trucks available with items for purchase, inflatables, entertainment and more. The evening will culminate with a concert in the Bagley Auditorium. Emceed by the current Mrs. Universe and former Marsh student, Tori Hope Peterson, Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. A fantastic fireworks show will close out the memorable weekend at 10:00 p.m.
“We are excited to host an event for the public and invite the community to experience our campus and join us in celebrating a century in Van Wert,” said executive secretary and treasurer Jeff Grothouse. “The Van Wert community has always been so supportive of our organization and this is part of our effort to say thank you,” he continued.
The Marsh Foundation has a rich history within the Van Wert and surrounding communities, thanks in part to the legacy left by George and Hilinda Marsh. Two individuals who were compelled to find a way to serve the youth in our area. “We are proud of our efforts to continue the vision of the Marsh family for the past century and the fact that we have been able to impact thousands of children and families in that timeframe,” Grothouse said.
We invite you to be part of our history and join us as we celebrate that legacy. We are looking forward to serving for another 100 years.
The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children's services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2 – 12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.
