The Marsh Foundation

Press Release from the Marsh Foundation: Van Wert, OH - The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way. To honor all those individuals we have been blessed to serve and the community which has supported our mission for the past 100 years, we will be hosting an Anniversary Celebration Weekend, on September 16 and 17, 2022.

We will be welcoming our Marsh Foundation Alumni and their guests for an alumni-only evening on Friday, September 16. Saturday, September 17’s activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and are open to the community. The Marsh campus and buildings will be open for tours, we will have food trucks available with items for purchase, inflatables, entertainment and more. The evening will culminate with a concert in the Bagley Auditorium. Emceed by the current Mrs. Universe and former Marsh student, Tori Hope Peterson, Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. A fantastic fireworks show will close out the memorable weekend at 10:00 p.m.

