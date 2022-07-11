The Salvation Army kicks off their Christmas in July campaign

While the calendar may say July, the Christmas spirit roamed throughout the city of Lima!
The Salvation Army kicked off their Christmas in July Kettle Campaign on Monday in Allen County at all Chief Supermarket and Kewpee locations. Volunteers brought out the renowned red kettles to accept donations that provide assistance to the community for those in need, as well as to operate summer programs. Despite the calendar saying July, the Salvation Army operates year round and requires a steady stream of donations to fulfill its mission.
"You know, we always have that summer dip when the donations kind of drop off a little bit. We've got a lot of summer programs still going and things happening, so we need the funds to support all of that," commented Paul Downing, Salvation Army operations coordinator. "The need never goes away; there's always a need. And so, to meet the need and help people, there's so many different avenues where people have gotten into trouble or something's happened, lost a job, this or that. And so, just being able to support and help those people. That's what we're all about."
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army during their Christmas in July campaign, you can find their kettles at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until July 30th:
Chief Supermarket: 890 S Cable Rd, Lima, OH 45805
120 W Northern Ave, Lima, OH 45801
Kewpee: 2111 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805
111 N Elizabeth St, Lima, OH 45801
1350 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.