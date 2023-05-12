ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima man has been indicted on multiple charges from a March 2023 shots fired incident. An Allen County grand jury has charged 30-year-old Jarquevias Thompson with felonious assault, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises, robbery, and burglary.
In the early morning hours of March 31st, officers responded to the 400 of West McKibben Street for a shots fired call. No one was hit, but witnesses to the shooting talked to detectives who later arrested Thompson. Thompson will be arraigned next week on the charges.