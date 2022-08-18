TikTok challenge believed to be cause of recent rise in vehicle thefts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many larger cities in Ohio are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles.

It appears to be related to the popular social video platform TikTok called the "Kia Challenge" which shows users how to easily break the ignition with the use of a USB drive or phone charger in a matter of seconds. Thieves appear to be targeting Kias and Hyundais. The online videos show mostly teenagers and young adults taking the cars for joyrides and either crashing or abandoning them. Larger cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland are all reporting a rise in car thefts. We checked in with the Lima Police Department to see what the situation is locally.

