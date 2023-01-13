Tips to avoid piling up debt with credit cards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With mounting costs from the holidays and inflation, you may find yourself collecting credit card debt.

Tips to avoid piling up debt with credit cards

The number of individuals relying on credit cards continues to skyrocket, and as interest rates climb, that debt only gets more expensive. While paying that minimum balance might avoid late fees, that method usually leads to long-term debt. We spoke to a local financial advisor who says if you are paying down your debt but the balance isn't budging, it may come down to your payment strategy.

Tips to avoid piling up debt with credit cards

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.