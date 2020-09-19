TNT Toy Run in Findlay raises the bar in donations for Toys for Tots

It’s a Christmas miracle in September! The TNT Toy run in Findlay raised a record-breaking amount of money on Saturday during their fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
For some people, it might be a bit early to think about Christmas shopping. But for Toys for Tots in Hancock County, they’ve got a serious mission to complete that just might be a bigger job than in past years.
Larry Develvis, the coordinator for Hancock County Toys for Tots says, “I think we’re going to take a rise in the number that’s going to need assistance this year, and our goal from the Marine Corps is just to make sure that every child has a Christmas every year.”
With the pandemic leaving some families short on money, the holiday season could be financially tougher than usual this year. That’s why the Toys for Tots fundraising season starts before summer even ends.
“It’s a great fundraiser for us and like I said it’s the kickoff for the whole season,” Develvis
The TNT Toy Run has a long history of getting the community to come together and support toys for tots.
Ed Scheeter, the chairman of the toy run says, “It’s the people and the support we get out of our communities that have kept this going. When we started this 36 years ago, we started it as a group of just a few individuals that wanted to go out and make a difference. Over that (time), it has grown, and grown, and grown.”
And just how much has the event grown?
“The largest one we’ve had was 438 bikes out," says Scheeter. "The biggest donation we’ve made was $17,000. I think we’re going to top both of those numbers today.”
They didn’t break the record for the number of bikes registered, but they blew their previous donation record out of the water. On Saturday, the TNT toy run raised a total of $26 thousand for Toys for Tots of Hancock County.