Toledo man arrested after Findlay police find suspected cocaine during traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Toledo man was arrested in Findlay after police found suspected cocaine during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
48-year-old Cory Taylor has been charged with possession of cocaine, which is a first-degree felony. After being pulled over on Northridge Road near Interstate Court around 1:38 a.m., Findlay police found over 38 grams of what they believe is cocaine. Taylor also had an active bench warrant for his arrest through the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.