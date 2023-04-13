COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has announced Compass Award honorees for the second quarter of 2023. The quarterly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.
“Superior Credit Union and Peoples Bank are regularly assisting Ohio school districts in bringing solid financial literacy curriculum to students and offering internship and career services with the goal of preparing our students for life after high school,” said Treasurer Sprague. “We honor these financial institutions for their commitment to helping Ohio’s young people prepare for a healthy financial future.”
Second Quarter Compass Award honorees include:
Superior Credit Union
With a presence throughout Northwest Ohio and down through the Greater Cincinnati area, Superior Credit Union has prioritized financial education and empowerment programming. By facilitating experiential education efforts in various schools, including in-school credit union branches, Superior has helped students gain personal finance knowledge and skills, especially as it relates to financial services.
The credit union has also established partnerships with several county Ohio State University Extension offices to assist in the delivery of the Real Money. Real World. financial literacy curriculum. Last year, Superior Credit Union helped to deliver the program to nearly 2,000 students across 24 schools. Additionally, credit union staff regularly provide presentations on financial topics to various organizations and constituencies throughout the community.
Peoples Bank
Peoples Bank works closely with various communities to provide educational courses and programming to meet local demand. For example, the bank provides financial education courses to individuals receiving certain benefits through the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services. These interactive courses help to build an individual’s knowledge base while helping them to stabilize their finances.
Peoples Bank also takes a hand-on approach supporting local schools. Using a workbook curriculum, students receive instruction on currency, banking services, and many other key personal finance topics. Among other efforts, employees of the bank also support various career fairs to help students prepare for interviews and improve other career skills.